The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the growth of the market for cloud-enabled synthetic data including the increasing demand for large-scale and diverse datasets, the need for privacy-preserving data generation, and the requirement for cost-effective and scalable data solutions. The growing importance of technologies such as generative models, machine learning algorithms, and cloud computing infrastructure is further driving innovation in the technology industry. These technologies enable the creation of high-quality synthetic data that closely resembles real data, facilitating data-driven innovation while addressing privacy and data protection concerns. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Synthetic data.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI (artificial intelligence) assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, software-defined wide area network, fog computing, and centralised telemetry system, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Synthetic data is a key innovation area in cloud

Synthetic data refers to data that is generated artificially through computer programs or algorithms. Although not real, it serves the purpose of simulating real-world scenarios and situations for analysis and testing. Synthetic data finds application in diverse fields, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data visualisation, enabling researchers and developers to explore and experiment with data-driven techniques in a controlled environment.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 330+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of synthetic data.

Key players in synthetic data – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to synthetic data

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

International Business Machines is a leading patents filers in the field of synthetic data. One of the company’s patents describes a system, method, and computer program for evaluating an analogical pattern. The approach involves using natural language processing (NLP) to identify analogical pattern terms, refining them through deep analysis and semantic analysis to create metadata, generating interpretations of the pattern, and scoring each interpretation to select the best one that surpasses a predetermined threshold, thereby evaluating the analogical pattern.

In terms of geographical reach, AECOM leads the pack, followed by Los Alamos National Security and Modaxo. In terms of application diversity, Haystack Technologies holds the top position, followed by People.ai and Factual.

Cloud innovation in synthetic data has transformed the way data is generated and utilised for various applications. Synthetic data refers to artificially generated data that mimics the characteristics and statistical properties of real-world data. It is used for tasks such as data augmentation, model training, and testing, without compromising the privacy and security of sensitive information.

To further understand how cloud is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cloud Computing – Thematic Intelligence.