The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by its dynamic landscape. Complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) gate arraying has emerged as a vital element in recent years, gaining paramount importance. The increase in demand for customizable integrated circuits, cost-effective manufacturing processes, improved performance, and reduced time-to-market are driving the growth of CMOS gate arraying as a preferred solution for diverse applications in the semiconductor industry, thereby growing the importance of technologies such as CMOS technology, gate array design tools, computer-aided design (CAD), and silicon foundries. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: CMOS gate array designing.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and PCI power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

CMOS gate array designing is a key innovation area in technology

CMOS gate array designing refers to the creation of integrated circuits by utilizing a two-dimensional arrangement of transistors within complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology. This design approach enables the implementation of numerous logic gates on a single integrated circuit, leading to a compact, energy-efficient, and economically viable solution.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 40+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of CMOS gate array designing.

Key players in CMOS gate array designing – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to CMOS gate array designing

Among the companies innovating in CMOS gate array designing, Taiwan Semiconductor is a leading patent filer. The company’s patents are aimed at invention describing integrated circuit layout and method of configuring the same. An integrated circuit includes at least one first active region, at least one second active region adjacent to the first active region, and a plurality of third active regions.

The first active region and the second active region are staggered. The third active regions are present adjacent to the first active region, wherein the third active regions are substantially aligned with each other. The other prominent patent filers in the space include Samsung and Qualcomm.

In terms of geographical reach, Tela Innovations leads the pack, followed by Hitachi and KLA. In terms of application diversity, Varex Imaging holds the top position, followed by NXP semiconductors and ICTK.

CMOS gate array designs allows for the creation of complex circuits with a large number of logic gates, enabling high functionality and versatility. The compactness of CMOS gate array designs leads to space-saving benefits in electronic systems, while the low power consumption contributes to energy efficiency. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness of CMOS gate arrays makes them an attractive solution for various applications in the semiconductor industry.

