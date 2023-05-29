The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies for transactions and investments, the desire for financial privacy and control over digital assets, and the need for secure storage solutions to protect against cyber theft and hacking attempts, as well as growing importance of technologies such as public-key cryptography, cryptographic hash functions, secure enclave/trusted execution environment (TEE) technology and multi-factor (MFA) authentication. Crypto wallets may also rely on secure communication protocols, such as transport layer security (TLS), to establish encrypted connections between the wallet software and external services, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of data transmission. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Crypto wallets.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and PCI power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Crypto wallets is a key innovation area in technology

Crypto wallets are digital wallets utilised for storing, sending, and receiving digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. These wallets employ encryption technology to safeguard the user's funds from cybercriminals and unauthorised access. Depending on user preferences, crypto wallets can be categorised as either software or hardware-based solutions.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 50+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of crypto wallets.

Key players in crypto wallets – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to crypto wallets

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Blockchain technology company nChain is a leading patent filer The company’s patents are aimed at invention related to the fields of tokenisation, blockchain and smart contract technologies. It provides a technical arrangement which simplifies the automated management of contracts. The invention comprises a method and system which use a computer-based repository for storage of the contract. The contract is then represented by a transaction on the blockchain. Metadata within the transaction's script includes a hash of the contract and a means of identifying its location within the repository. The transaction also includes an unspent output (UTXO) which indicates its status as an open (not terminated) contract.

The contract is terminated by spending the output at a later point in time, for example, using a Check Lock Time Verify (CLTV) functionality. By combining this concept with other techniques and computing components, the invention can provide a powerful mechanism for implementing various tasks such as renewing or rolling over the contract, or dividing it into sub-contracts or conditions.

Furthermore, as the status and existence of the contract is evidenced via the blockchain, this provides a permanent, publicly visible, and non-alterable record of the contract.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include SoftBank Group and Mastercard.

By geographic reach, Algorand leads the pack, followed by Security Matters and Siemens. In terms of application diversity, Microsoft holds the top position, followed by Security Matters and National ICT Australia.

Crypto wallets can provide secure storage and management of digital currencies, offering users full control over their funds without relying on third parties. They enable seamless transactions, protect against unauthorised access and fraud, and empower individuals to participate in the decentralised and borderless world of cryptocurrencies.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.