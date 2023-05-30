The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the need for stronger and more comprehensive cybersecurity measures to protect against cyber threats and attacks, and growing importance of technologies such as blockchain, distributed ledger technology, decentralised identifiers, and verifiable credentials. These technologies collectively contribute to the development of decentralised identity systems, enabling individuals to have greater control, privacy, and security over their digital identities, while establishing interoperability and trust in a decentralised ecosystem. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cybersecurity: Decentralised identity.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, byzantine fault tolerant blockchain, secure multi-party computing, and decentralised identity framework are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Secure hash algorithms (SHA), zero knowledge proof, and private blockchains are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, firmware security, multimedia signal encryption, and biometric authentication, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cybersecurity in the technology industry

Decentralised identity is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Decentralised identity refers to an identity system that utilises digital identity technologies without relying on a central authority, such as governments or corporations, to manage identities. In decentralised identity systems, individuals or organisations have the autonomy to control, manage, and safeguard their own digital identities. This is achieved through the utilisation of distributed ledger technology like blockchain, which ensures transparency and security. Decentralised identity systems also offer a range of authentication methods, including biometric authentication and digital signatures, to verify and authenticate identities.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 160+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of decentralised identity.

Key players in decentralised identity – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to decentralised identity

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

SoftBank Group is one of the leading patent filers in decentralised identity. The company’s patents are aimed at a method that includes receiving a challenge request sent by a first service trusted server and obtaining to-be-verified information of the first service trusted server in the challenge request; sending a verification request to a trusted remote proving server, wherein the verification request includes to-be-verified information of the first service trusted server; and obtaining a verification response returned by the trusted remote proving server.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Microsoft and nChain.

By geographic reach, Authentify leads the pack, followed by Early Warning Services and Rambus. In terms of application diversity, Beta Bionics holds the top position, followed by Verimatrix and Universal Secure Registry.

Decentralised identity offers individuals greater privacy, control, and security over their digital identities, while promoting trust, interoperability, and inclusion in the digital ecosystem. It has the potential to transform how identities are managed and verified, leading to more secure, efficient, and user-centric identity solutions.

To further understand how cybersecurity is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cybersecurity – Thematic Research.