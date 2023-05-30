The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the need for stronger and more comprehensive cybersecurity measures to protect against cyber threats and attacks, and growing concerns over data breaches, and stringent regulatory requirements, as well as growing importance of technologies such as digital right management (DRM) systems, secure content delivery networks (CDNs), and watermarking technologies. Encrypted content distribution may also use secure streaming protocols such as secure real-time transport protocol (SRTP) and secure socket layer/transport layer security (SSL/TLS), to ensure secure transmission of encrypted content over the internet. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cybersecurity: Encrypted content distribution.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, byzantine fault tolerant blockchain, secure multi-party computing and decentralized identity framework are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Secure hash algorithms (SHA), zero knowledge proof, and private blockchains are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are firmware security and multimedia signal encryption, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cybersecurity in the technology industry

Encrypted content distribution is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Encrypted content distribution refers to the process of disseminating digital content in an encrypted manner, thereby restricting access exclusively to authorised individuals. This approach is commonly employed to safeguard valuable information like intellectual property, financial records, or medical data. Additionally, it serves as a protective measure against unauthorised duplication or dissemination of digital content.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 40+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of encrypted content distribution.

Key players in encrypted content distribution – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to encrypted content distribution

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Sony Group is a leading patent filer in encrypted content distribution. The company’s patents are aimed at inventing systems and apparatus for data transer, data recording apparatus, and data management and identifier generation methods. The data transfer system is capable of executing proper management of content transfers with a high degree of efficiency.

The data transfer apparatus employs a primary recording medium, with rights to transfer contents stored in the primary recording medium. It transfers and manages rights of contents already transferred to a secondary recording medium employed in a data-recording apparatus by using a generated table for associating first content identifiers each generated by the data transfer apparatus for a content stored in the primary recording medium with a second content identifier received from the data-recording apparatus and generated by the data-recording apparatus for the content, which has already been transferred to the data-recording apparatus.

Thus, even if the secondary recording medium cannot be used for recording a second content identifier (content ID), the content ID generated for a content can be used for identifying the content by associating the second content identifier with a first content identifier stored in the primary recording medium.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Panasonic and Samsung.

By geographic reach, EchoStar leads the pack, followed by Nokia and Rakuten Group. In terms of application diversity, Rakuten Group holds the top position, followed by Digimarc and BCE.

Encrypted content distribution helps in safeguarding sensitive information and intellectual property from unauthorised access and distribution. By employing encryption techniques, it ensures the integrity, confidentiality, and controlled access of digital content, providing peace of mind to content creators, distributors, and consumers. To further understand how cybersecurity is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cybersecurity – Thematic Research.