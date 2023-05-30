The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the rising number of cyber threats along with the need to protect personal data and prevent unauthorised access and ensure the overall safety and privacy of individuals and their smart home environments, and growing importance of technologies such as intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDS/IPS), firewalls and routers, two-factor authentication, and biometric authentication. Home automation network security systems use secure communication protocols such as transport layer security (TLS) and secure shell (SSH) to ensures encrypted and secure communication between devices and the home automation network. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cybersecurity: Home automation network security.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, byzantine fault tolerant blockchain, secure multi-party computing and decentralised identity framework are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Secure hash algorithms (SHA), zero knowledge proof, and private blockchains are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are firmware security and multimedia signal encryption, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cybersecurity in the technology industry

Home automation network security is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Home automation network security involves protecting home automation systems, devices, and networks against unauthorised access and malicious attacks. This entails employing measures such as encrypting communications, implementing firewalls, and employing strong passwords. Additionally, it requires vigilant monitoring for suspicious activity and prompt response to any identified threats.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 490+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of home automation network security.

Key players in home automation network security – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to home automation network security

Qualcomm is a leading patent filer in home automation network security. The company’s patents are aimed at invention describing techniques for deriving a wireless local area network (WLAN) security context from an existing wireless wide area network (WWAN) security context (WWAN).

The user equipment (UE) derives the security context for the WLAN, based on a security context for the WWAN obtained while establishing the secure connection with the WWAN and establishes a secure connection with the WLAN using the derived security context for the WLAN.

This permits the UE to establish a robust security network association (RSNA) with the WLAN while avoiding lengthy authentication procedures with an AAA server, thus speeding up the association process.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Huawei and Samsung.

By geographic reach, CSR leads the pack, followed by CellTrust and EMPI. In terms of application diversity, ICU Medical holds the top position, followed by Texas Instruments and Garrett Motion.

Home automation network security ensures the privacy, safety, and protection of individuals and their smart home environments. By implementing robust security measures, homeowners can mitigate the risks of unauthorised access, data breaches, and cyber threats, providing peace of mind and a secure digital living experience.

To further understand how cybersecurity is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cybersecurity – Thematic Research.