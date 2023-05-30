The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing threat landscape of cyberattacks targeting encrypted data, the growing demand for secure data processing, the need to protect sensitive information from unauthorised access, the rise in cloud computing and data outsourcing, the importance of preserving privacy, and growing importance of technologies such as lattice-based cryptography, secure multi-party computation (MPC), and zero-knowledge proofs. Homographic encryption uses fully homomorphic encryption, partially homomorphic encryption and somewhat homomorphic encryption to ensure secure computations on encrypted data while maintaining confidentiality and privacy. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cybersecurity: Homomorphic encryption.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, byzantine fault tolerant blockchain, secure multi-party computing and decentralized identity framework are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Secure hash algorithms (SHA), zero knowledge proof, and private blockchains are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are firmware security and multimedia signal encryption, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cybersecurity in the technology industry

Homomorphic encryption is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Homomorphic encryption refers to an encryption technique that enables computations to be conducted on encrypted data directly, eliminating the requirement for prior decryption. Consequently, the data remains safeguarded and maintains its security even during the computation process.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 90+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of homomorphic encryption.

Key players in homomorphic encryption – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to homomorphic encryption

SoftBank Group is a leading patent filer in homomorphic encryption. The company’s patents are aimed at describing encrypting and decrypting information. An example information encryption method includes acquiring to-be-encrypted information and converting it into a polynomial of a predetermined format, extracting biometric information, substituting the biometric data into the polynomial for calculation to acquire a value of the polynomial, and using a two-dimensional dataset including the biometric data and the value of the polynomial corresponding to the biometric data as first encrypted information.

The techniques improve the security of information encryption and reduce the risk of illegal decryption of encrypted information.

Other prominent patent filers in the homomorphic encryption space include IBM and NEC.

By geographic reach, nChain leads the pack, followed by Cisco Systems and Baffle. In terms of application diversity, Wallix holds the top position, followed by Apple and TripleBlind.

Homomorphic encryption allows for secure computations on encrypted data, preserving the privacy and confidentiality of sensitive information. It enables applications in various domains, including secure cloud computing, data outsourcing, and confidential data analysis, enhancing overall data protection and privacy. To further understand how cybersecurity is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cybersecurity – Thematic Research.