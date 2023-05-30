The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the need for stronger and more comprehensive cybersecurity measures to protect against cyber threats and attacks, stringent regulatory requirements, and the rising adoption of cloud-based services, as well as growing importance of technologies such as advanced cryptographic algorithms, key management systems, secure communication protocols, and secure hardware modules, all working together to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of data in an increasingly interconnected digital landscape. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cybersecurity: Hybrid encryption algorithm.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, byzantine fault tolerant blockchain, secure multi-party computing, and decentralised identity framework are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Secure hash algorithms (SHA), zero knowledge proof, and private blockchains are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are firmware security and multimedia signal encryption, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cybersecurity in the technology industry

Hybrid encryption algorithm is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Hybrid encryption algorithm is an encryption technique that merges multiple encryption methods, leveraging the advantages of both public-key and symmetric-key cryptography. It ensures secure data transmission between two entities, commonly over public networks like the internet. In this approach, the data is first encrypted with a public key and subsequently encrypted with a symmetric key known solely to the sender and receiver. The recipient then decrypts the data using the shared symmetric key and further decrypts it with their private key for retrieval.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 540+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of hybrid encryption algorithm.

Key players in hybrid encryption algorithm – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to hybrid encryption algorithm

Microsoft is a leading patent filer in hybrid encryption algorithm. The company’s patents are aimed at invention describing systems and methods for adding security to client data by maintaining decryption keys at a server that provide access to encrypted keys that are maintained at a client system with encrypted client data.

A specialised protocol is utilised for accessing the decryption keys from the server. Once obtained, the decryption key is used to decrypt the encrypted key at the client and then the newly decrypted decryption key is used to decrypt the encrypted data. A server can also perform policy checks or trigger additional authentication such as SMS, phone, or email notification before allowing access to the server decryption key.

Furthermore, in some instances, the server can also prevent access to the server decryption keys in response to anomalies, such as decommissioning or other asset management events.

Other prominent patent filers in the hybrid encryption algorithm space include IBM and Huawei.

By geographic reach, Fasetto leads the pack, followed by Keypasco and BanQu. In terms of application diversity, Cleverciti Systems holds the top position, followed by MiTAC-Synnex and Acusensus.

Hybrid encryption algorithms have brought significant advancements to data protection. Hybrid encryption combines the strengths of both symmetric and asymmetric encryption, offering a powerful and secure solution. This innovation has enhanced the confidentiality and integrity of data transmission, enabling secure communication between parties over public networks. By leveraging the convenience of public-key cryptography and the performance of symmetric-key cryptography, hybrid encryption algorithms play a crucial role in safeguarding sensitive information against unauthorised access and cyber threats.

