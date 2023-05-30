The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the need for stronger and more comprehensive cybersecurity measures to protect against cyber threats and attacks, stringent regulatory requirements, and the rising adoption of cloud-based services, as well as growing importance of technologies such as advanced cryptographic algorithms, key management systems, secure communication protocols, and secure hardware modules, all working together to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of data in an increasingly interconnected digital landscape. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cybersecurity: Hybrid encryption algorithm.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

GlobalData
Report-cover

Premium Insights Innovation in Cybersecurity: Hybrid encryption algorithm

Buy the Report

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, byzantine fault tolerant blockchain, secure multi-party computing, and decentralised identity framework are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Secure hash algorithms (SHA), zero knowledge proof, and private blockchains are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are firmware security and multimedia signal encryption, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cybersecurity in the technology industry

Hybrid encryption algorithm is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Hybrid encryption algorithm is an encryption technique that merges multiple encryption methods, leveraging the advantages of both public-key and symmetric-key cryptography. It ensures secure data transmission between two entities, commonly over public networks like the internet. In this approach, the data is first encrypted with a public key and subsequently encrypted with a symmetric key known solely to the sender and receiver. The recipient then decrypts the data using the shared symmetric key and further decrypts it with their private key for retrieval.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 540+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of hybrid encryption algorithm.

Key players in hybrid encryption algorithm – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to hybrid encryption algorithm

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
Microsoft 586 Unlock company profile
International Business Machines (IBM) 540 Unlock company profile
Huawei Investment & Holding 448 Unlock company profile
SoftBank Group 447 Unlock company profile
Intel 399 Unlock company profile
BlackBerry 355 Unlock company profile
Qualcomm 308 Unlock company profile
Amazon.com 292 Unlock company profile
Samsung Group 268 Unlock company profile
Apple 249 Unlock company profile
Nokia 234 Unlock company profile
Visa 231 Unlock company profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 228 Unlock company profile
Alphabet 194 Unlock company profile
Dell Technologies 170 Unlock company profile
Cisco Systems 160 Unlock company profile
Tencent 154 Unlock company profile
Toshiba 152 Unlock company profile
State Grid 151 Unlock company profile
Vodafone Group 149 Unlock company profile
Kudelski 142 Unlock company profile
Ping An Insurance 138 Unlock company profile
Siemens 137 Unlock company profile
nChain 132 Unlock company profile
Citrix Systems 127 Unlock company profile
Sony Group 124 Unlock company profile
CommScope 120 Unlock company profile
Baidu 114 Unlock company profile
Furukawa 113 Unlock company profile
Mastercard 106 Unlock company profile
Thales 104 Unlock company profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise 100 Unlock company profile
Robert Bosch Stiftung 99 Unlock company profile
VirnetX 87 Unlock company profile
Capital One Financial 86 Unlock company profile
ZTE 83 Unlock company profile
Network-1 Technologies 82 Unlock company profile
Broadcom 82 Unlock company profile
Canon 81 Unlock company profile
Oracle 79 Unlock company profile
China United Network Communications 70 Unlock company profile
JPMorgan Chase 69 Unlock company profile
NXP Semiconductors 68 Unlock company profile
Micron Technology 67 Unlock company profile
Boeing 65 Unlock company profile
Toronto-Dominion Bank 65 Unlock company profile
Panasonic 63 Unlock company profile
AT&T 62 Unlock company profile
Pendrell 62 Unlock company profile
Mitsubishi Electric 61 Unlock company profile

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Microsoft is a leading patent filer in hybrid encryption algorithm. The company’s patents are aimed at invention describing systems and methods for adding security to client data by maintaining decryption keys at a server that provide access to encrypted keys that are maintained at a client system with encrypted client data.

A specialised protocol is utilised for accessing the decryption keys from the server. Once obtained, the decryption key is used to decrypt the encrypted key at the client and then the newly decrypted decryption key is used to decrypt the encrypted data. A server can also perform policy checks or trigger additional authentication such as SMS, phone, or email notification before allowing access to the server decryption key.

Furthermore, in some instances, the server can also prevent access to the server decryption keys in response to anomalies, such as decommissioning or other asset management events.

Other prominent patent filers in the hybrid encryption algorithm space include IBM and Huawei.

By geographic reach, Fasetto leads the pack, followed by Keypasco and BanQu. In terms of application diversity, Cleverciti Systems holds the top position, followed by MiTAC-Synnex and Acusensus.

Hybrid encryption algorithms have brought significant advancements to data protection. Hybrid encryption combines the strengths of both symmetric and asymmetric encryption, offering a powerful and secure solution. This innovation has enhanced the confidentiality and integrity of data transmission, enabling secure communication between parties over public networks. By leveraging the convenience of public-key cryptography and the performance of symmetric-key cryptography, hybrid encryption algorithms play a crucial role in safeguarding sensitive information against unauthorised access and cyber threats.

To further understand how cybersecurity is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cybersecurity – Thematic Research.

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.