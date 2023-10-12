The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by the escalating demand for high-resolution displays, rapid advancements in gaming and multimedia industries and the growing adoption of augmented and virtual reality technologies. Additionally, the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the increasing need for graphical interfaces in automotive applications and growing importance of technologies such as integrated GPUs, discrete graphics cards, and specialized graphics processing units, contribute to graphics controllers demand. In the last three years alone, there have been over 4.1 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in technology: graphics controllers. Buy the report here.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilizing and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

190+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 1.5 million patents, there are 190+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, network-on-a-chip, in-memory computing, and aural exciters are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Electron beam lithography, OLED pixel compensation circuits, and PCI power management are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are capacitive touch panels and emergency communications network, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Graphics controllers is a key innovation area in technology

Graphic controllers, or graphics processing units (GPUs), are specialized microchips engineered to swiftly generate and exhibit images, videos, and animations. They alleviate the computational load from a computer or device's central processing unit (CPU), resulting in expedited and more streamlined graphic operations.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 20+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of graphics controllers.

Key players in graphics controllers – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to graphics controllers

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Among the companies innovating in graphics controllers, Advanced Micro Devices is one of the leading patents filers. The company’s patents are aimed at developing a system and technique for regulating attributes of gathered image data. This involves initial image pre-processing using GPUs, customizing an optic based on this pre-processing to accommodate the specific characteristics of the modified image. Subsequently, an image is obtained using this tailored optic, followed by GPU-based processing of the acquired image. The system then verifies if the processed image appropriately addresses the features of the pre-processed image. In the event of a positive verification, the image is outputted. If the verification is negative, the process involves reconfiguring the optic and re-capturing the image. Some of the other prominent patent filers in the space include NVIDIA and OTOY.

In terms of application diversity, Lucid Information Technology leads the pack,while Seiko Epson and Hon Hai Precision Industry stood in second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, OTOY held the top position, followed by Fujifilm and Square Enix.



Graphics controllers are specialized microprocessors designed to rapidly render and display images, videos, and animations. By offloading this processing workload from the CPU, they enable faster and more efficient graphic operations. This capability is crucial for tasks ranging from everyday computing to demanding applications like gaming, multimedia editing, and complex simulations.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.

