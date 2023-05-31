The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the continuous demand for smaller and more efficient electronic devices, the need for higher integration and functionality on a single chip, and the increasing complexity of IC designs, as well as growing importance of technologies such as advanced computer-aided design (CAD) tools, algorithmic approaches for placement and routing, machine learning techniques for design exploration and optimisation, and statistical analysis methods to ensure robustness and manufacturability. Advancements in process technology, such as the transition to smaller nodes and new materials, further drive the need for effective layout optimisation to meet stringent performance and manufacturing requirements. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: IC layout design optimisation.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, communication, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and PCI power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

IC layout design optimisation is a key innovation area in technology

IC layout design optimisation is the systematic approach of enhancing the design of an integrated circuit (IC) considering performance, cost, and other design constraints. It involves employing various techniques, including circuit partitioning, placement and routing algorithms, and performance analysis and optimisation.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 30+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of IC layout design optimisation.

Key players in IC layout design optimisation – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to IC layout design optimisation

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is a leading patent filer in the field of IC layout design optimisation. One of the company’s patents focuses on an integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing method. The method involves receiving an IC design layout consisting of multiple IC regions, each containing an initial IC pattern. The method includes performing a correction process on a first IC region to modify the initial IC pattern and create a first corrected IC pattern. This correction process includes location effect correction. Additionally, the method involves replacing the initial IC pattern in a second IC region with the first corrected IC pattern..

Other prominent patent filers in the space include ASML and Samsung Group.

By geographic reach, CEA leads the pack, followed by Canon and Tokyo Electron. In terms of application diversity, GlobalFoundries Singapore holds the top position, followed by Tokyo Electron and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

IC layout design optimisation process ensusres that ICs meet stringent design requirements, allowing for improved functionality, reduced power consumption, and enhanced reliability. Moreover, efficient layout design optimisation enables the production of smaller and more powerful electronic devices, driving advancements in technology and enabling the development of innovative applications across industries such as telecommunications, automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics.

