The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by factors such as the increasing focus on energy conservation, the demand for sustainable building solutions, and the need for personalised comfort and smart home automation. The growing importance of technologies such as smart sensors for detecting light levels and temperature, actuators for adjusting screen position and opacity, and IoT (Internet of Things) platforms for connectivity and centralised control is further driving innovation in the technology industry. These technologies enable dynamic control of sunlight, heat, and privacy, contributing to energy savings, improved indoor comfort, and user-friendly automation. As the demand for energy-efficient and intelligent building solutions grows, IoT innovation in smart window screens plays a pivotal role in transforming the way windows are utilised for sustainable and comfortable living environments. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Internet of Things: Smart window screens.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, environmental sensors, digital twins, and network-on-a-chip are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Intelligent embedded systems, smart factory systems, and smart grids are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are contactless verification, wearable physiological monitors, and software defined wide area network, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for IoT in the technology industry

Smart window screens is a key innovation area in IoT

Smart window screens are advanced window coverings capable of autonomously regulating the ingress of light and heat into a room based on factors such as external conditions and the time of day. These window screens are typically crafted from materials such as mesh or film and employ sensors, motors, and connected technology to dynamically adjust shading levels.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 10+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of smart window screens.

Key players in smart window screens – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to smart window screens

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

View is a leading patent filer in smart window screens. One of the company’s patents focuses on optically switchable devices and their control systems. The apparatus includes an interface for communication with window controllers, and one or more processors are configured to process status information received from the window controller. The status information indicates the tint status of optically switchable devices, and in response, tint commands are sent to the window controller via the interface. .

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Ocado Group and Springs Window Fashions.

By geographic reach, Ocado Group leads the pack, followed by Koninklijke Philips and KGIC Merger. In terms of application diversity, Ocado Group holds the top position, followed by KGIC Merger and View.

IoT innovation in smart window screens has revolutionised the way windows are managed for enhanced energy efficiency, comfort, and convenience. Smart window screens leverage IoT technology to integrate sensors, actuators, and connectivity, enabling automated control of window shading and tinting.

