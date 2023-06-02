The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing complexity of modern vehicles necessitating advanced diagnostic solutions to effectively identify and address issues. Secondly, the demand for proactive maintenance and predictive analytics in the automotive sector has surged, leading to greater adoption of IoT-enabled diagnostic scanners. The growing importance of technologies in IoT-based vehicle diagnostic scanners including wireless connectivity protocols such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, as well as cloud-based platforms for data storage and analysis provides valuable insights into the health and performance of vehicles. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Internet of Things: Vehicle diagnostic scanners.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, environmental sensors, digital twins, and network-on-a-chip are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Intelligent embedded systems, smart factory systems, and smart grids are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are contactless verification, wearable physiological monitors, and software defined wide area network, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for IoT in the technology industry

Vehicle diagnostic scanners is a key innovation area in IoT

Vehicle diagnostic scanners are electronic tools employed to identify and resolve issues in vehicles encompassing areas such as engines, brakes, fuel systems, and electrical systems. Typically, these devices establish a connection with the vehicle's onboard computer through an OBD-II port, furnishing comprehensive data regarding the vehicle's state. In addition to this, certain diagnostic scanners offer supplementary features like service light reset, code reset, and module reprogramming.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 40+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of vehicle diagnostic scanners.

Key players in vehicle diagnostic scanners – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to vehicle diagnostic scanners

Robert Bosch Stiftung is a leading patent filer in vehicle diagnostic scanners. One of the company’s patents describes a car wash with built-in diagnostics that offers the convenience of washing and drying a connected vehicle while performing essential diagnostic tasks. These tasks include measuring tire tread depth, checking tire pressures, conducting safety inspections, emissions testing, and overall vehicle diagnostics. At the end of the car wash, the diagnostic test results are shared with the driver conveniently through their wireless device.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Snap-on and Hyundai Motor Group.

By geographic reach, KDDI leads the pack, followed by CJK Group and Mahle. In terms of application diversity, KDDI holds the top position, followed by Ford Motor and Kia.

IoT innovation has revolutionized vehicle diagnostic scanners, enabling advanced capabilities and transforming the automotive industry. These smart scanners utilize IoT technology to wirelessly connect with vehicles and gather real-time data on their performance, allowing for efficient and accurate diagnostics. To further understand how IoT is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Internet of Things – Thematic Research.