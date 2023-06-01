The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for data storage, advancements in mobile and wearable devices, and the growing popularity of cloud computing, as well as growing importance of technologies such as NAND and NOR flash memory architectures, 3D stacking techniques to increase storage density, and advanced manufacturing processes to improve performance and reliability. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Non-volatile flash memory.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, communication, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and PCI power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Non-volatile flash memory is a key innovation area in technology

Non-volatile flash memory refers to a category of memory composed of semiconductor devices that retain data even in the absence of power. It finds widespread use in various consumer electronics, including digital cameras, USB flash drives, and video game consoles.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 20+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of non-volatile flash memory.

Key players in non-volatile flash memory – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to non-volatile flash memory

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Micron Technology is a leading patent filer in the non-volatile flash memory landscape. One of the company’s patents focuses on apparatuses and methods for memory operations on data. One example method involves performing an operation where a first managed unit is written to a second managed unit, and the first managed unit is then placed in a free state. The first managed unit is positioned at a specific distance from the second managed unit.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Western Digital and Samsung Group.

By geographic reach, Marvell Technology leads the pack, followed by SoftBank Group and Renesas Electronics. In terms of application diversity, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) holds the top position, followed by Renesas Electronics and Samsung Group.

Non-volatile flash memory can retain stored data even when the power is turned off. It offers several advantages over traditional volatile memory, including higher storage capacity, faster access times, and lower power consumption. Such memory also offers the advantage of persistent data storage, allowing users to access their stored information reliably and conveniently, even after power cycles or system shutdowns.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.