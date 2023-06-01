The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for high-speed internet access, ease of installation and scalability, and the ability to overcome coverage limitations in certain areas. This has resulted in the growing importance powerline communication (PLC) technology, which allows data transmission over power lines, and advanced modulation techniques to enhance data rates and signal quality. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Powerline internet.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and peripheral component interconnect (PCI) power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Powerline internet is a key innovation area in technology

Powerline internet refers to a broadband internet connection that utilises the electrical wiring within a home to transmit data, providing an alternative to conventional cable or DSL services. It enables the extension of wireless network coverage, expanding its reach beyond the limitations of traditional methods.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 80+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of powerline internet.

Key players in powerline internet – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to powerline internet

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Broadcom is a leading patent filer in the powerline internet domain. One of the company’s patents describes a Power over Ethernet (PoE) electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection circuit that includes three diodes. The first diode connects the positive power port to the ESD protection port, while the second diode connects ground to the positive power port. The third diode connects the negative power port to the ESD protection port.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Cisco Systems and Huawei.

By geographic reach, VoltServer leads the pack, followed by OVH Groupe and Energy Reconnect. In terms of application diversity, Sentinel Connector Systems holds the top position, followed by Schneider Electric and VoltServer.

Powerline internet can improve network coverage and reach in areas where Wi-Fi signals may be weak or unreliable, offering a reliable and stable internet connection throughout the premises. It provides flexibility and convenience, making it a valuable solution for homes, offices, and other environments where seamless connectivity is essential.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.