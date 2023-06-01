The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the growing demand for energy-efficient and vibrant displays, lighting solutions, and technological advancements in quantum dot materials and manufacturing processes. This has led to the growing importance of technologies such as quantum dot synthesis, film deposition methods, and device architectures aimed at enhancing efficiency and longevity. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Quantum LEDs.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and peripheral component interconnect (PCI) power management which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Quantum LEDs is a key innovation area in technology

Quantum LEDs, also known as quantum dot LEDs, are a type of light-emitting diodes that employ quantum dots within their semiconductor composition to generate light in various colours. By leveraging the unique properties of quantum dots, these LEDs offer enhanced control over the emitted light's colour spectrum. As a result, quantum LEDs find applications in diverse fields, including displays, lighting systems, and medical diagnostics, where precise colour control is crucial for optimal performance.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 80+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of quantum LEDs.

Key players in quantum LEDs – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to quantum LEDs

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Samsung is a leading patent filer in the quantum LEDs space. One of the company’s patents describes a nanocrystal that consists of a core made of a first nanocrystal material, a shell made of a second nanocrystal material, and an alloy interlayer between the core and the shell. The nanocrystal exhibits a shorter emission peak wavelength compared to the core, enabling a shift in the emitted light to a shorter wavelength.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Beijing Electronics and TCL Technology.

By geographic reach, Dolby Laboratories leads the pack, followed by Kateeva and Sekisui Chemical. In terms of application diversity, Chromition holds the top position, followed by Ford Motor and JSR.

Quantum LEDs hold significant importance due to their ability to provide precise control over the colour spectrum of emitted light. By incorporating quantum dots into their semiconductor structure, quantum LEDs offer enhanced colour accuracy and purity, enabling a wide range of applications. The unique properties of quantum LEDs contribute to improved visual experiences, increased energy efficiency, and advancements in various fields that require precise and efficient light emission.

