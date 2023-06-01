The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing automation in industries, the need for improved safety and efficiency in operations, and advancements in wireless communication technologies, and growing importance of technologies such as radio transmitters, receivers, antennas, and communication protocols. These technologies enable reliable and secure wireless communication between the control unit and the controlled devices. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Radio-remote control.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and peripheral component interconnect (PCI) power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Radio-remote control is a key innovation area in technology

Radio-remote control is a technology that enables users to remotely operate devices using radio signals, providing convenience and flexibility. It is widely applied in various domains, including operating garage doors, controlling model airplanes and boats, and powering remote-controlled toys, enhancing user experience and enabling remote device control from a distance.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 170+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of radio-remote control.

Key players in radio-remote control – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to radio-remote control

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Samsung is a leading patent filer in the radio-remote control space. One of the company’s patents describes a portable device that consists of a sensor to detect user gestures, a control unit that recognizes and associates the gestures with an external device, and a communication unit that sends corresponding command signals to control the external device. This allows users to control external devices based on their gestures, enhancing convenience and interaction with the portable device.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Panasonic and East West Manufacturing.

By geographic reach, Oakridge International leads the pack, followed by View and GENTEX. In terms of application diversity, Brunswick holds the top position, followed by Proxy and Leviton Manufacturing.

Radio-remote control provides users with the flexibility to control various devices from a distance, offering convenience, safety, and enhanced user experience. Radio-remote control technology has found widespread applications in areas such as home automation, industrial operations, entertainment, and transportation, empowering users to operate devices effortlessly and efficiently.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.