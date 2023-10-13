The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by the increasing need for enhanced security and safety measures in various sectors, including public spaces, commercial establishments, and residential areas, and growing importance of technologies such as high-definition cameras, video analytics, AI-powered recognition systems, and robust data storage solutions, all working together to provide timely and accurate monitoring capabilities. In the last three years alone, there have been over 4.1 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in technology: real-time video surveillance. Buy the report here.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilizing and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

190+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 1.5 million patents, there are 190+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, network-on-a-chip, in-memory computing, and aural exciters are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Electron beam lithography, OLED pixel compensation circuits, and PCI power management are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are capacitive touch panels and emergency communications network, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Real-time video surveillance is a key innovation area in technology

Real-time video surveillance entails the utilization of cameras and monitoring systems to record and observe events in real-time. This system is applicable for overseeing diverse settings like public areas, commercial establishments, and residences, promptly notifying security personnel of any unauthorized or potentially concerning activities.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 60+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of real-time video surveillance.

Key players in real-time video surveillance – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to real-time video surveillance

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Among the companies innovating in real-time video surveillance, Honeywell International is one of the leading patents filers. The company’s patent describes correlation of text events from various sources with camera outputs. This involves utilizing a CCTV keyboard to designate each surveillance camera to specific zones encompassing one or more transaction devices. When prompted by the CCTV keyboard, a capture section receives data from a transaction device, and a CCTV switching system subsequently displays both video feeds from the surveillance cameras and data from the transaction device. Some of the other prominent patent filers in the space include NEC and Panasonic.

In terms of application diversity, Yokogawa Electric leads the pack, while Verint Systems and ATEN International stood in second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, Pixellot held the top position, followed by Alarmcom Holdings and Federal Law Enforcement Development Services.

Real-time video surveillance plays a critical role in enhancing security and safety across diverse environments. By providing immediate monitoring and response capabilities, it helps deter and respond to unauthorized or suspicious activities in a timely manner, bolstering overall situational awareness and incident management.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article. GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.