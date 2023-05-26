The technology sector remains a hub of innovation, with advancements in robotics technology being a driving force. Developments in sensors, machine learning, and artificial intelligence have enabled the creation of robots that possess enhanced capabilities and versatility thereby growing importance of technologies such as computer vision, machine learning, GPS, sensors, and actuators. These technologies enable autonomous harvesters to operate efficiently and accurately, without the need for human intervention. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Robotics: Autonomous harvesters.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, AI-assisted inspection, anti-collision LiDAR, and 3D object sensing are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Autonomous harvesters, cleaning robots, and line follower robots are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are welding robot and robotic vision, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for robotics in the technology industry

Autonomous harvesters is a key innovation area in robotics

Autonomous harvesters are self-operating machines employed in agriculture for crop harvesting. These machines can be in the form of unmanned aerial vehicles, ground-based robots, or underwater robots. They rely on a diverse range of sensors and technologies to identify, detect, and harvest crops. These technologies include GPS, image recognition software, and robotic arms that facilitate harvesting.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 30+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of autonomous harvesters.

Key players in autonomous harvesters – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to autonomous harvesters

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Among the companies innovating in autonomous harvesters, Kubota is a leading patent filer. The company’s patents are aimed at an automatic travel work machine that can accurately receive a positioning signal from a navigation satellite and automatically travel a route without deviating therefrom, even on an inclined slope. The other prominent patent filers in the space include LG and CNH Industrial.

In terms of geographical reach, Komatsu leads the pack, followed by Zhejiang Geely and FireFly Automatix. In terms of application diversity, Eleos Robotics holds the top position, followed by Topcon and Shanghai Langbo Communication Technology.

Autonomous harvesters have significant importance in the field of agriculture as they offer a range of benefits over traditional harvesting methods. They can increase the efficiency and productivity of harvests by minimising labour costs and reducing crop damage, thereby improving yields.

To further understand how robotics is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Robotics – Thematic Research Report.