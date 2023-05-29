The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by robotics, advanced sensors, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI), and growing importance of technologies such as actuators, force sensors, control systems, and virtual and augmented reality (AR/VR) to create robots that possess superior capabilities and versatility. Force feedback robots use haptic interfaces such as force-feedback gloves or exoskeletons, enabling users to interact and receive tactile sensations from the robot. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Robotics: Force feedback robots.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, AI-assisted inspection, anti-collision LiDAR, and 3d object sensing are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Autonomous harvesters, cleaning robots, and line follower robots are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas is welding robot and robotic vision, which is now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for robotics in the technology industry

Force feedback robots is a key innovation area in robotics

Force feedback robots refer to robotic systems capable of delivering tactile sensations to users with the use of actuators to generate forces or vibrations that can be perceived. This technology enhances immersion in applications like virtual reality gaming and provides haptic feedback in industrial robotic systems, enabling users to experience realistic touch sensations and improve interaction and engagement.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 170+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of force feedback robots.

Key players in force feedback robots – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to force feedback robots

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

LG is a leading patent filer in force feedback robots. The company’s patents are aimed at invention describing a moving robot and the method of recognising the location of a moving robot.

A moving robot may include a first location recognition module configured to extract a straight line in a driving process and recognise a location using the extracted straight line, and a second location recognition module configured to confirm the recognised location by reflecting the location recognised by the first location recognition module based on the image information obtained from the surroundings by way of an image capturing device.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Fanuc and Seiko Epson.

By geographic reach, Dyson leads the pack, followed by Fill and BrainLAB. In terms of application diversity, Dyson holds the top position, followed by Myomo and Faro Technologies.

Force feedback robots enhance human-robot interaction by providing tactile sensations and haptic feedback. This capability enables more immersive experiences in virtual reality applications, improves teleoperation and training in industrial settings, and enhances user engagement and realism in various fields, ranging from gaming to medical simulations. To further understand how robotics is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Robotics – Thematic Research Report.