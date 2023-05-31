The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the progress in robotics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and sensor technologies, and growing importance of technologies such as infrared sensors, reflective optical sensors, digital image processing, and microcontrollers. These technologies work together to enable line follower robots to detect and track lines accurately, making them suitable for applications such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs), line inspection, or maze-solving challenges. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Robotics: Line follower robots.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, AI-assisted inspection, anti-collision LiDAR, and 3d object sensing are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Autonomous harvesters, cleaning robots, and line follower robots are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, welding robot and robotic vision, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for robotics in the technology industry

Line follower robots is a key innovation area in robotics

Line follower robots are robotic systems designed to track and adhere to a designated line or pathway using sensors. These robots typically incorporate multiple infrared (IR) sensors positioned at the front to detect the line and provide guidance for the robot to stay on course. Line follower robots are commonly employed in educational settings and competitions that involve tasks related to following predefined paths.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 130+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of line follower robots.

Key players in line follower robots – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to line follower robots

Fanuc is one of the leading patent filers in line follower robots. The company’s patents are aimed at a control device of a robot system including a position recording section that records a stopping position of a robot when the robot has been stopped by a stopping section, and a position distribution generation section that generates a distribution of the stopping positions of the robot recorded by the position recording section.

The control device further includes a speed changing section that automatically changes an operating speed of the robot, in accordance with the generated stopping position distribution of the robot.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Boeing and Yaskawa Electric.

By geographic reach, Ocado Group leads the pack, followed by Jakob Hatteland Logistics and Quantum Surgical. In terms of application diversity, XYZ Interactive Technologies holds the top position, followed by Tesla and Azenta.

The significance of line follower robots lies in its ability to inspire and educate, introduce foundational concepts in robotics, and serve as platforms for experimentation and innovation. It plays a vital role in nurturing interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematic (STEM), developing technical skills, and promoting advancements in robotics research and industrial automation. To further understand how robotics is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Robotics – Thematic Research Report.