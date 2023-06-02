The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with advancements in robotics technology being a driving force. Developments in sensors, machine learning, and artificial intelligence have enabled the creation of robots that possess enhanced capabilities and versatility. The growing importance of technologies such as cameras and sensors, communication systems, autonomous navigation, and data storage and processing further supports innovation in this industry. These technologies work together to enhance the surveillance capabilities of robots, enabling them to capture, analyse, and transmit data, navigate autonomously, and perform effective monitoring tasks in various environments. By utilising a combination of advanced technologies, surveillance robots contribute to improved situational awareness, enhanced security, and efficient monitoring and surveillance operations. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Robotics: Surveillance robots.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, AI-assisted inspection, anti-collision LiDAR, and 3D object sensing are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Autonomous harvesters, cleaning robots, and line follower robots are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, welding robot and robotic vision, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for robotics in the technology industry

Surveillance robots is a key innovation area in robotics

Surveillance robots are robotic devices employed to observe and collect information within specific areas or environments. Their primary applications include security, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Along with tracking and navigation systems that facilitate their movement throughout the monitored area, these robots are equipped with sensors and cameras to detect and document activities. .

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 60 companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of surveillance robots.

Key players in surveillance robots – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to surveillance robots

NEC is one of the leading patents filers in the surveillance robots space. One of the company’s patents describes a face recognition system that captures a video sequence of unlabelled testing video frames. The system pre-trains a face recognition engine using labelled training still image frames of faces and adapts it to the video domain by incorporating non-reference convolutional neural networks (CNNs). The adapted engine is then used to recognize and display the identities of persons corresponding to faces in the video sequence.

The other prominent patent filers in the space include Alphabet and Panasonic.

In terms of geographical reach, ATSR leads the pack, followed by Dyson Holdings and Owl Cameras. In terms of application diversity, Alphabet holds the top position, followed by Owl Cameras and Sensata Technologies.

Surveillance robots offer significant advantages in terms of enhanced security, remote monitoring, improved situational awareness, cost-effectiveness, and swift response capabilities. By leveraging these robots, organisations can bolster their surveillance measures, mitigate risks, and maintain a safer and more secure environment.

