Aerial view of Intel Leixlip campus in Ireland. Credit: Intel Corporation.

Intel has committed to investing €5bn ($5.7bn) in its Leixlip campus in Ireland to meet the growing demand for advanced silicon used in AI and high-performance computing.

The expansion project includes upgrades to existing fabrication facilities and the installation of advanced manufacturing equipment, with work having already commenced earlier this year.

According to Intel, the investment will enable the campus to manufacture Intel Xeon 6 and next generation Intel Xeon processors based on its Intel 3 node technology.

The expansion will also support research and development activities while making use of existing cleanroom space, aiming to enhance Europe’s semiconductor supply chain.

Enhancements at the Leixlip site will involve an upgrade to the automated track system, designed to connect different sections of the campus for higher production efficiency.

Intel Foundry executive vice president, chief technology and operations officer and general manager Naga Chandrasekaran said: “This €5bn investment represents a definitive commitment to maximise capacity at our Leixlip campus and increase what we can deliver to Intel Foundry customers.

“By investing in our existing fabs with state-of-the-art technology and installing cutting-edge tools, we are not just increasing output of critical products like Xeon 6 and next gen Intel Xeon processors built on Intel 3, we are ensuring that Ireland remains at the forefront of the world’s most advanced manufacturing ecosystems, while strengthening the region’s role in the global technology landscape.”

Intel said the investment will support Ireland’s semiconductor ecosystem and strengthen its position as a European manufacturing hub. The company added that it aligns with the EU’s tech-sovereignty goals by supporting a more resilient domestic supply of leading-edge processors.

The US-based semiconductor major claimed that it has invested over €30bn in Ireland since entering the country in 1989. Presently, the Leixlip campus employs 4,900 people and is said to be one of Intel’s most advanced manufacturing sites.

Ireland Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “Intel’s latest multi-billion-euro investment in Leixlip is a powerful vote of confidence in Ireland, our skills base and our position at the heart of Europe’s most advanced manufacturing ecosystem.

“At a time of rapid technological change and global competition, this expansion strengthens Ireland’s role in securing resilient semiconductor supply chains and reinforces our ambition to remain a global leader in innovation, productivity and sustainable economic growth.”

Intel noted the investment is also expected to generate new permanent jobs in high-technology fields and involve a range of specialised trades.

In April, Intel announced its first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026) results, reporting a net loss of $3.7bn compared to net loss of $800m in the same period last year.