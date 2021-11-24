US-based company International Business Machines IT hiring declined 18.5% in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 19.18% in October 2021 when compared with September 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 57.09% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2021, and recorded a 2.7% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops International Business Machines IT hiring in October 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by International Business Machines, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 90.66% in October 2021, and a 35.11% drop over September 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 3.26% in October 2021, and registered a decline of 50.16%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 3.18% in October 2021, a 19.15% drop from September 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at International Business Machines

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in October 2021 with a 55.78% share, which marked a 49.18% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 37.37%, registering a 12.52% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 4.95% share and a 36.29% drop over September 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.55% and a month-on-month decline of 18.68%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.29%, registering a 60% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 54.46% share in October 2021, a 49.52% decline over September 2021. India featured next with a 33.05% share, up 17.88% over the previous month. China recorded a 2.24% share, an increase of 1.9% compared with September 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead International Business Machines IT hiring activity in October 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 53.33%, down by 36.06% from September 2021. Mid Level positions with a 39.4% share, a decline of 35.5% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7% share, down 19.28% over September 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.27%, recording a month-on-month increase of 8.33%.