International Business Machines’s IT hiring activity declines 25.4% in July 2022

US-based company International Business Machines IT hiring declined 25.4% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 18.57% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 49.37% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 3.59% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops International Business Machines IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by International Business Machines, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 74.71% in July 2022, and a 41.28% drop over June 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 12.12% in July 2022, and registered a decline of 36.4%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 7.65% in July 2022, a 3.3% drop from June 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at International Business Machines

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 67.18% share, which marked a 31.08% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 21.63%, registering a 77.54% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 7.09% share and a 0.53% rise over June 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 3.88% and a month-on-month decline of 21.8%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.22%, registering a 73.91% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 65.57% share in July 2022, a 38.75% growth over June 2022. India featured next with a 16.6% share, down 80.29% over the previous month. Brazil recorded a 1.64% share, a decline of 49.43% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead International Business Machines IT hiring activity in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 49.68%, down by 41.99% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 43.23% share, a decline of 36.8% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.83% share, up 7.65% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.26%, recording a month-on-month increase of 600%.