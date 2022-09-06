International Business Machines’s IT hiring activity declines 26.6% in August 2022

US-based company International Business Machines IT hiring declined 26.6% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 24.48% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 47.97% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 4.37% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops International Business Machines IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by International Business Machines, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 67.73% in August 2022, and a 44.03% drop over July 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 18.13% in August 2022, and registered a decline of 7.69%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 6.83% in August 2022, a 44.88% drop from July 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at International Business Machines

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 61.69% share, which marked a 42.41% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 29.73%, registering a 15.17% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 5.68% share and a 51.79% drop over July 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2.11% and a month-on-month decline of 72.44%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.79%, registering an 116.67% rise over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 60.06% share in August 2022, a 42.48% decline over July 2022. India featured next with a 22.3% share, down 17.08% over the previous month. Singapore recorded a 1.69% share, a decline of 26.32% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead International Business Machines IT hiring activity in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 46.95%, down by 41.67% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 43.56% share, a decline of 37.79% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.18% share, down 16.94% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.3%, recording a month-on-month decline of 28.57%.