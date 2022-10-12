International Business Machines’s IT hiring activity declines 27.5% in September 2022

US-based company International Business Machines IT hiring declined 27.5% in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 23.75% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 45.18% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2022, and recorded a 5.06% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops International Business Machines IT hiring in September 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by International Business Machines, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 74.12% in September 2022, and a 41.54% drop over August 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 10.62% in September 2022, and registered a decline of 68.63%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 8.08% in September 2022, a 35.4% drop from August 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at International Business Machines

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in September 2022 with a 73.34% share, which marked a 36.92% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 19.03%, registering a 65.25% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 5.2% share and a 51.55% drop over August 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.99% and a month-on-month decline of 48.57%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.44%, registering a 66.67% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 71.9% share in September 2022, a 36.52% decline over August 2022. India featured next with a 10.29% share, down 74.8% over the previous month. Singapore recorded a 2.88% share, a decline of 10.34% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead International Business Machines IT hiring activity in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 48.78%, down by 44.25% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 38.16% share, a decline of 53.44% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 11.5% share, down 32.03% over August 2022.