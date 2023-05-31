Jobs in internet connectivity have risen sharply in the last two years Credit: shutterstock / FrankHH / Contributor.

Jobs in the internet connectivity sector are booming following the growth in demand for 5G and internet of things (IoT) implementations, according to research firm GlobalData.

Sandeep Mishra, director for technology research & advisory at GlobalData, stated in a recent webinar that the increased 5G and IoT rollouts are expected to usher in an era of hyper-speed and hyper-connectivity for enterprises.

Jobs related to internet connectivity have shot up by 550% in the last two years, Mishra said.

The positive hiring trend has been felt throughout key enterprise connectivity enabling technologies, including 5G, BLE, Bluetooth, IoT, mobile security, OT/Operational Technology and Wi-Fi connectivity,.

GlobalData found that 5G was gaining traction in companies’ annual reports.

Wireless and telecom companies such as Verizon, Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson, are actively hiring in this domain, GlobalData reported.

Mishra explained that most of the jobs posted and closed are in the field of 5G, IoT and wireless technologies.

“If we look at the quarterly and annual reports of enterprises, we see them talking about 5G technology and IoT technology,” Mishra told Verdict.

Mishra explained that this indicates that businesses are prioritising the implementation of these technologies.

GlobalData defines 5G as “the latest iteration of cellular technology, built with the aim of increasing the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks.”

“5G will act as an enabler for multiple emerging technologies including the Internet of Things, autonomous vehicles, and alternative reality. It also has the potential to revolutionize industries such as healthcare, transport, and energy,” GlobalData said.

“The IoT market is likely to grow by an impressive $970bn by 2026,” said Mishra.

The US, India and Germany are the top three countries that are prioritising hiring in the connectivity segment, according to Globaldata’s job analytics tool.

With 6G on the horizon, Jerry Caron, global head of research and analysis at GlobalData, predicts that smartphones will be obsolete within ten years and the human body as an interface will become much more prevalent in our everyday lives.