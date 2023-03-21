Credit: Seksan Mongkhonkhamsao

Drone start-up, Wingtra, has secured $22m in funding, which the company will use to improve its mapping capabilities. The announcement is a clear example of how investment in the commercial drone industry shows no signs of slowing down.

Wingtra is a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) company that specialises in mapping, surveying and the mining industry. Since its launch in 2017, the company has teamed up with more than 70 drone surveying and mining industry teams.

“Any solution to the movement of goods that mitigates pollution, driver resource shortages and human limitations must be considered.

Drones will have the greatest impact in geographies where it’s difficult for delivery trucks to navigate and decipher specific addresses,” Danny Hudson, director of UK and Europe for delivery logistics company, FarEye, told Verdict.

Commercial drone development has seen increased investment in recent years, including at Big Tech companies like Google and Amazon.

For example, Alphabet‘s drone company, Wing’s is a food delivery service that has started to move as many as 1,000 packages per day in a delivery region with more than 100,000 people.

“Jeff Bezos shocked the world when he introduced drone technology back in 2013, and it has been “the next big thing” for almost nine years now,” says Hudson.

However, as Wingtra and other commercial drone companies continue to see investment, they must also use funding to revolutionise infrastructure.

Danny further explains that, “the physical element needs thinking through and the technology has a few more steps to take to evolve further.

We are not starting with a blank piece of paper as businesses already have stores, factories, warehouses and processes.

The steps needed to get drones to a revolutionary stage would require the optimisation of the infrastructure already in place.”