Wing, a drone delivery company owned by Google parent company Alphabet, is testing its app-integrated drone technology for select DoorDash users in Australian neighbourhoods. Users are able to order groceries, snacks and coffee on apps, which are then delivered by drone.

On the 9th March, Wing announced the launch of its drone delivery system which is said to integrate seamlessly with existing delivery infrastructure.

Global Data’s Thematic Intelligence: Drones (2022) report states: “Drones have been around for decades, but with innovations and rising investment, their popularity has grown significantly in the last three years.

Drones have moved on beyond military applications and have become more widely used by both consumers and enterprises.”

Wings chief executive, Adam Woodworth, says, “Wing’s approach to delivery is different. We see drone delivery at scale looking more like an efficient data network than a traditional transportation system.”

The company claims that is has now moved as many as 1,000 packages per day in a delivery region with more than 100,000 people.

This volume shows promise for the future of commercial drones. GlobalData predicts that commercial drones will be the largest revenue contributor to the overall drones market from 2025, surpassing military drones.

Commercial drones are increasingly used to deliver essential goods and services, improve safety and efficiency by inspecting critical infrastructure at scale, support first responders and connect communities, according to GlobalData. In addition, the analyst claims regulations will not prevent drone deliveries taking off and that traditional deliveries will be phased out due to cost.

Wing will have competition to deal with as a delivery service, however. Amazon is on a similar path and plans to start delivering orders by drone, after Amazon Prime Air began operating in Lockeford, California, and College Station, Texas, over Christmas 2022.

Drones are going to reduce shipment between the final storage hub and consumer’s home from $2 all the way down to only $0.05 per mile. This will benefit consumers as it will allow companies such as Amazon to charge only $1 for a 30 minute delivery, making it a highly affordable fulfilment option, according to GlobalData.