The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Credit: Artsiom P/Shutterstock

IonQ, a US-based quantum computing hardware and software company, has completed its acquisition of Capella Space to advance space-based quantum communications.

Capella Space, which specialises in synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and satellite solutions, will now operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of IonQ.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is part of IonQ’s strategy to develop a space-to-space and space-to-ground satellite quantum key distribution (QKD) network.

Announced in May 2025, the deal seeks to merge IonQ’s quantum computing technology with Capella Space’s satellite systems. This is anticipated to enhance IonQ’s capability to launch a QKD network for secure communication by preventing encryption key interception or duplication.

The move also positions IonQ to play a significant role in building the quantum internet and expanding within the space economy.

Following the deal, Capella Space’s customers are expected to gain rapid and secure SAR and remote sensing capabilities via the first quantum-enabled Earth observation platform.

Capella Space CEO Frank Backes said: “Capella has been a long-time pioneer in space technology and we can now take actionable steps to push the boundaries further by building the first quantum-enabled Earth observation platform.”

The acquisition complements IonQ’s existing partnerships and acquisitions, including those with Qubitekk and ID Quantique. IonQ has also collaborated with institutions such as the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security and the US Air Force Research Laboratory.

By utilising long-distance quantum repeaters alongside Capella Space’s advanced sensing capabilities, IonQ aims to construct extensive quantum-secure networks.

This expanded capacity supports developing sovereign-grade intelligence by integrating orbital sensing with quantum computing, enhancing Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance operations for US and allied governments.

IonQ CEO Niccolo de Masi said: “We have an exceptional opportunity to accelerate our vision for the quantum internet, where global QKD will play a foundational role in enabling secure communications.

“The integration of Capella’s advanced space-based platform and proven constellation of deployed satellites – along with IonQ’s quantum technologies – is expected to bolster commercial applications, global defence, and intelligence missions.”