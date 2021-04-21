Enterprise IoT platforms transform data collected from devices and machines to help customers build applications to automate processes, improve products, and help business leaders make decisions.

GlobalData has published its bi-annual analysis of the Enterprise IoT Platform market which focuses on new initiatives from AWS, IBM, SAP, Microsoft, PTC and Google, who GlobalData considers to be leaders in this space.

Although there are more than 400 competing platforms, across key buying criteria (which include go-to-market, ecosystem partners, connectivity and device management, application development, security, data services, analysis and reporting, packaging, and solutions), these vendors demonstrate a clear mastery of major requirements. In particular, data collection, manipulation, management, and analysis – all capabilities that allow IoT to be truly transformative.

From GlobalData’s analysis it is clear that this market is still evolving, as IoT requirements change and become more sophisticated. For example, support for edge computing has become a critical element to optimize workloads, save money on cloud connectivity and prepare for future 5G ultra-low latency capabilities and use cases. Private networks are also a key IoT accelerator, and we expect more announcements of capabilities that specifically address this opportunity.

IoT App Enablement Platforms are part of the Software and Services segment of the IoT market, which make up about 26% of planned IoT investments by enterprises Post-Covid-19, as shown in GlobalData’s IT Customer Insight Survey conducted in 2020.

Over the last six months, new capabilities have been added and new partnerships established. All the vendors analyzed in this report have added to their portfolios in 2020/2021. Of these vendors, we rated IBM, AWS, and PTC as ‘very strong’ providers. Across key buying criteria, they demonstrate a clear mastery of major requirements, particularly data collection, manipulation, management, and analysis.

Leaders also vary by the segment in the market where they focus: SAP, IBM, and Oracle lead in the enterprise software segment; Amazon and Microsoft continue to lead the hyperscale cloud services segment, but Google is adding to its list of multi-year deals with large enterprises; and PTC continues as a leader in the manufacturing segment. Hitachi, Software AG, and Siemens are also strong in the industrial/manufacturing segment.

No matter the market segment, each vendor evaluated can support an entire IoT stack, each with an emphasis appropriate to its market and customer base.