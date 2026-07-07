IQM aims to combine Quantistry’s application software platform with its own quantum hardware. Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com.

IQM Quantum Computers, a Finland-based developer of superconducting quantum computers, has completed the acquisition of selected assets from Quantistry, for an undisclosed price.

Based in Berlin, Germany, Quantistry specialises in cloud-based simulation workflow platforms used in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, materials, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

The acquired assets consist of proprietary software, intellectual property, and algorithms.

In addition to technology, IQM will retain Quantistry’s core technical staff across quantum chemistry and software engineering. This move aims to maintain continuity and help in quick integration of the new assets with IQM’s existing systems.

As a result of the deal, IQM will combine Quantistry’s application software platform, simulation algorithm libraries, and machine learning features with its own quantum hardware.

This expanded offering is designed to support research and development (R&D) initiatives in several industries.

IQM CEO and co-founder Jan Goetz said: “True commercialisation of quantum computing requires more than powerful hardware. It requires a bridge between hardware, software, and real industrial applications.

“The acquisition of Quantistry’s software assets builds that bridge. It accelerates our software development timeline in a capital-efficient way, and brings in a technical team whose expertise will help us deliver cloud-accessible simulation value to enterprise customers.”

The company intends to transition and expand its existing relationships with industrial customers under the IQM brand, providing services that cover classical simulation, AI-driven optimisation, and quantum computing.

This arrangement will allow clients to continuously improve their own research and operations using software that adapts as quantum hardware evolves.

Quantistry’s technology leverages machine learning and AI, enabling users without expertise in quantum computing or chemical simulation to create and simulate compounds efficiently.

The company’s platform automatically selects suitable computational pathways. It can route workflows across various computing infrastructures, including classical high-performance computing, AI environments, and quantum backends.

In June 2024, IQM and Quantistry signed a memorandum of understanding to explore hybrid classical-quantum solutions for challenges in chemical and materials research. The agreement focused on integrating quantum systems into QuantistryLab, the firm’s simulation platform, to increase efficiency and accuracy for industrial clients.

Quantistry co-founder and CEO Marcel Quennet said: “Joining forces with IQM Quantum Computers represents a monumental next chapter for our technology and the industry. IQM’s world-class quantum, hardware infrastructure and deep institutional trust provide the ultimate launchpad to scale our simulation platform.

“Together, we will enable R&D teams to model complex molecular and physical properties with unprecedented speed, moving from theoretical simulation to market-ready material innovation faster than ever before.”

The acquisition follows IQM going public in the US following the completion of its previously announced merger with Real Asset Acquisition. IQM, which is currently trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market, became the first publicly listed quantum computer firm from Europe.