Israel’s technology industry saw a flat growth in overall deal activity during February 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 23 deals worth $541.55m were announced in February 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 23 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 19 deals which accounted for 82.6% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with four deals, followed by with transactions, respectively accounting for 17.4% and % of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Israel’s technology industry with total deals worth $372.85m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $168.7m and , respectively.

Israel technology industry deals in February 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 66.8% of the overall value during February 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $361.7m, against the overall value of $541.55m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of February 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Aleph Capital Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Corner Ventures, Evolv Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, La Maison Compagnie d’Investissement, Playground Ventures and Temasek Holdings (Private)’s $110m venture financing of CommonSense Robotics

2) The $108.7m acquisition of Afimilk by Livestock Improvement

3) NSO Group Technologies’ $60m acquisition of Convexum

4) The $43m venture financing of Deep Instinct by HP, LG, Millennium New Horizons, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics, Shravin Mittal and Unbound Innovations

5) Intel Investment Management and Sequoia Capital (Israel)’s venture financing of StarkWare Industries for $40m.

