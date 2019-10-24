Israel’s technology industry saw a rise of 21.7% in overall deal activity during September 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 28 deals worth $237.1m were announced in September 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 23 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 22 deals which accounted for 78.6% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with four deals, followed by private equity with two transactions, respectively accounting for 14.3% and 7.1% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in Israel’s technology industry with total deals worth $233.1m, followed by M&A deals worth $4m.

Israel technology industry deals in September 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 59.7% of the overall value during September 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $141.5m, against the overall value of $237.1m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Shenzhen HiFuture Electric’s $45m venture financing of XJet

2) The $28m venture financing of D-Fend SolutionsLtd by Claridge Israel and Vertex Ventures Israel

3) Bessemer Venture Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, Magma Venture Partners, Qualcomm Ventures and TLV Partners’ $25m venture financing of ScyllaDB

4) The $22m venture financing of Trigo vision by Hetz Ventures Management, Red Dot Capital Partners and Vertex Ventures Israel

5) Axess Ventures, Viola Ventures, Commerce Ventures Management and Storm Ventures’ venture financing of Visual Conception for $21.5m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.