Israel’s technology industry sees a drop of 18.42% in deal activity in April 2022

Israel’s technology industry saw a drop of 18.42% in overall deal activity during April 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Turn/River Capital’s $570m private equity deal with Tufin Software Technologies, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 31 deals worth $1.1bn were announced in April 2022, compared with the 12-month average of 38 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 25 deals, which accounted for 80.7% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with four deals, followed by private equity with two transactions, respectively accounting for 12.9% and 6.5% of overall deal activity in the Israel’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading deal category in Israel’s technology industry with total deals worth $570m, while venture financing and M&A deals totalled $478.04m and $86.8m respectively.

Israel technology industry deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 68.3% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $775m, against the overall value of $1.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Turn/River Capital $570m private equity deal with Tufin Software Technologies

2) The $65m venture financing of Silverfort by Aspect Ventures,Citi Ventures,General Motors Ventures,Greenfield Partners,Maor Investments,Singtel Innov8 Ventures,StageOne Ventures and Vintage Investment Partners

3) Balderton Capital and Jerusalem Venture Partners $60m venture financing deal with Coronet

4) The $45m acquisition of 51% stake in Radiflow by Dx Technology Services and Investment

5) Lachy Groom,Oren Zeev and Seven Seven Six venture fund $35m venture financing deal with RiversideFM

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.