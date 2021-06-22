Israel’s technology industry saw a rise of 24.14% in overall deal activity during May 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Valmont Industries’ $300m acquisition of Prospera Technologies, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 36 deals worth $1.1bn were announced in May 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 29 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 25 deals, which accounted for 69.4% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with ten deals, followed by private equity with one transactions, respectively accounting for 27.8% and 2.8% of overall deal activity in the Israel’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in Israel’s technology industry with total deals worth $687.71m, followed by M&A deals totalled $420.7m.

Israel technology industry deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 57.9% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $642m, against the overall value of $1.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Valmont Industries’ $300m acquisition of Prospera Technologies

2) The $120m venture financing of Wiz by Blackstone Capital Partners and Salesforce.Com

3) Cisco Systems’ $100m acquisition of Sedona Systems

4) The $75m venture financing deal with Explorium by 01 Advisors 01, Dynamic Loop Capital, Emerge VC, F2 Capital, Fort Ross Ventures, Insight Partners, Vintage Investment Partners and Zeev Ventures

5) Bank Mizrahi-Tefahot, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and La Maison Partners’ venture financing with AnyClip for $47m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.