IT hiring in global technology industry drops 4.1% in September 2022

The global technology industry noticed a 4.1% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2022 over the previous month, led by Accenture’s 8.44% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The technology industry’s overall hiring activity declined 4.45% when compared with August 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 24.93% share of the global technology industry’s hiring activity in September 2022, down 0.61% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of September 2022 were 5.62% lower when compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 13.22% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive technology IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 57.1% emerged as the top IT occupation in the technology hiring activity in September 2022, a 3.88% growth over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 15.14% in September 2022, up 8.36% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Computer and Information Analysts with a 13.13% share in September 2022, a growth of 14.57% over the previous month, and Computer Support Specialists with a 6.46% share in September 2022 and a drop of 10.21% over August 2022.

Top five technology companies by recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 40.43% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global technology industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Accenture posted 4,046 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a rise of 62.23% over the previous month, followed by Oracle with 3,254 jobs and a 104.53% growth. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 1,647 IT jobs and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 1,465 jobs, recorded a 0.24% decline and a 9.66% rise, respectively, while Cognizant Technology Solutions recorded a 6.1% drop with 970 job postings during September 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in technology industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in September 2022 with a 50.06% share, which marked a 5.34% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 31.25%, registering a 9.63% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 16.19% share and a 2.08% rise over August 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.34% and a month-on-month rise of 8.83%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.16%, registering a 26.97% decrease over the previous month.