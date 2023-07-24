Apple continues to see job growth. Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Apple has registered a 2.3% rise in job vacancies from April to July 2023 during an economic downturn which has seen its fellow Big Tech peers resort to mass layoffs.

During this period Apple had 5,966 job vacancies.

Apple's posted quarterly revenue of $94.8bn, for its second quarter fiscal results for 2023, down three percent year-on-year. Addressing the possibility of rationalising Apple's workforce during while discussing the company's second quarter earnings with CNBC, CEO Tim Cook said: “I view that as a last resort and, so, mass layoffs is not something that we’re talking about at this moment.” The CEO appears to have remained true to his word.

Apple's job growth trajectory lies in stark contrast with its Big Tech peers including Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon, which all saw mass layoffs during the tail end of 2022 and throughout 2023. Despite Amazon laying off up to nine percent of its workforce since November 2022, GlobalData registered 11,753 job open vacancies at the company from April to July 2023.

Apple's next quarter results are due on August 3rd and follow an historic high when the company became the first publicly traded company to close a trading day with a $3trn market value in June 2023.







