AI company Recogni and Juniper Networks have announced a collaboration and venture funding focused on generative AI (genAI) inference systems.
Juniper Networks, which makes networking gear, participated in Recogni’s $102m Series C funding round, co-led by Celesta Capital and GreatPoint Ventures.
The Series C funding round, announced in February 2024, also included participation from existing investors Mayfield, DNS Capital, BMW i Ventures and SW Mobility Fund.
New investors including Pledge Ventures and Tasaru Mobility Investments also joined the round.
At the time, Recogni said the funding will be used to develop AI inference solutions that enhance performance and power efficiency while maintaining the “lowest” total cost of ownership.
AI inference is the process of applying live data to trained models to generate predictions or solve tasks.
The partnership with Juniper Networks will focus on AI inference compute, targeting hyperscalers, compute service providers and enterprises.
The goal is to provide a cost-effective, scalable and energy-efficient solution for running complex AI models across cloud environments and data centres.
Recogni is headquartered in San Jose, California, and has a global presence in North America and Europe.
Juniper Networks CEO Rami Rahim said: “The market for multimodal genAI inference is accelerating rapidly and Recogni is at the forefront of exploring power efficiency without compromising performance or accuracy.
“In this phase of inference innovation, cost-effectiveness and power efficiency – aligned with scalable fabric and network solutions – are extremely important.”
Recogni CEO Marc Bolitho said: “We are collaborating on a solution that will allow the world’s largest models to run at unprecedented speed, accuracy and efficiency – drastically lowering total cost of ownership for our customers.”
In January, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced plans to acquire Juniper Networks for $14bn in an all-cash deal, aiming to expand its AI product portfolio.
HPE stated that the acquisition would double its networking business, leveraging Juniper’s AI-driven enterprise networking and security capabilities.