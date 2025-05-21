Google and Kering will develop eyewear which will feature AI-based functions. Credit: Tero Vesalainen/Shutterstock.

Kering Eyewear, a subsidiary of French luxury-goods giant Kering, has partnered with Google to develop AI-powered smart glasses.

The partnership aims to integrate high-end eyewear design with Google’s extended reality (XR) technology, combining “cutting-edge” design, intelligent features, and human-centric technology in one device.

The firms plan to develop eyewear which will feature AI-based functions designed to provide intuitive and personalised user experiences.

These will range from smart interactions to contextual awareness, with a strong emphasis on aesthetics, style, and comfort.

Kering Eyewear founder, president, and CEO Roberto Vedovotto said: “Together, we are shaping a product that people will want to wear: a pair of masterfully designed, high-quality, stylish glasses that unlock the potential of artificial intelligence, while redefining the way of interacting with both the real and virtual worlds.”

Google XR GM and VP Shahram Izadi said: “We’ve always believed in blending cutting-edge technology with great user experiences.

“Integrating our immersive XR platform with Kering Eyewear’s iconic styles will give consumers the fashion and function to get the most out of Android XR.”

Separately, Google has partnered with eyewear brand Warby Parker to develop AI-enabled glasses designed for all-day wear.

The collaboration aims to combine Warby Parker’s design expertise with Google’s technology platform to advance wearable computing.

The first range of products from this partnership is expected to launch after 2025.

The line will feature glasses equipped with multimodal AI capabilities and will be offered with both prescription and non-prescription lenses.

To fund the project, Google has pledged up to $75m to support Warby Parker’s development and commercialisation efforts.

A further investment of up to $75m has been committed by Google, dependent on the achievement of certain project milestones and subject to Warby Parker’s discretion.

Warby Parker co-founder and co-CEO Dave Gilboa said: “Looking ahead, we believe multimodal AI is perfectly suited for glasses, enabling real-time context and intelligence to augment a wearer’s surroundings as they move through the world.”

Izadi said: “Warby Parker’s optical expertise, omnichannel approach, and history of leveraging technology to create beautifully designed products and exceptional customer experiences make them the perfect partner to co-create and launch this next generation of smart glasses on the Android XR platform.”