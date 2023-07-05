GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of Kingsoft, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Net Zero and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on Kingsoft‘s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on Kingsoft offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

Kingsoft, a Chinese software company, has set net-zero targets to reduce its carbon emissions. The company aims to achieve its net-zero targets by reducing its scope 1, scope 2, and scope 3 emissions. The company's major greenhouse gas emissions are from the burning and use of gasoline and natural gas and electricity converted from fossil fuels. In 2022, the company reported a total GHG emissions of 53.43 tonnes of CO2 for Scope 1 and 35,796.91 tonnes of CO2 for Scope 2.



Kingsoft has taken several steps to reduce its carbon emissions, including developing green and low-carbon products, promoting low-carbon philosophy among employees, and introducing energy-saving plans. The company has also set feasible environmental targets in terms of emission reduction, energy conservation, water saving, and waste reduction. The company reported a total non-hazardous waste of 0.897 tonnes in 2022 with a disposal rate of 100%. The key hazardous wastes of Kingsoft Cloud include used lead-acid batteries from data centers and used toner and ink cartridges from office. The company engaged qualified waste disposal suppliers to dispose of used lead-acid batteries and transferred the used toner and ink cartridges to their manufacturers for recycle of waste that still can be used or some parts and components. In 2022, Kingsoft Cloud (Tianjin) Cloud Computing Data Center successfully completed Phase I and earned the recognition of being a "Carbon Neutral Data Center Innovator" from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Additionally, the Kingsoft Cloud Beijing data center obtained the Data Center Site Infrastructure Certification by meeting the CQC1312-2017 technical specification.



Kingsoft plans to gradually expand the use of clean energy such as solar energy and air energy and reduce purchased electricity by no less than 180 MWh per year. The company has obtained LEED V4 and platinum certification for its office building in Beijing and a two-star green building certificate for Xiaomi Campus where the office building is located. The company has also set environmental targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the use of energy and water resources for the less impact of its operational activities on natural resources.



In conclusion, Kingsoft has set net-zero targets to reduce its carbon emissions and has taken several steps to achieve them. The company will continue to adhere to low-carbon operations, integration of the concept of green environmental protection into the daily work of data centers and office buildings, and focus their efforts on water conservation measures and wastewater treatment.