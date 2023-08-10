The companies will design and develop and support new generative AI approaches and solutions. Credit: Deemerwha studio via Shutterstock.

Technology infrastructure services provider, Kyndryl and Microsoft have formed a partnership to facilitate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) for enterprises on Microsoft Cloud.

The companies will design and develop and support new generative AI approaches and solutions across their businesses.

Kyndryl has also committed to educating its employees about Microsoft AI technologies through the Kyndryl University for Microsoft to advance the development of new AI capabilities.

Furthermore, within Kyndryl Consult, Kyndryl is introducing an AI-readiness programme that is dedicated to exploring generative AI use cases in an ethical manner.

Microsoft GM global partner solutions Stephen Boyle said: “Together with Kyndryl, we have a shared vision to responsibly enable our customers to jointly explore, design and deploy generative AI solutions across their enterprises, and to do it in a way that enables them to realize business value.

“As a leader in the delivery of generative AI and data platforms, we believe partners such as Kyndryl are critical to the successful use of emerging technologies for business.”

Kyndryl global alliances and partnerships leader Stephen Leonard said: “With over three decades of experience in delivering data services, advanced security capabilities and managing complex IT environments, we are well-positioned to work alongside Microsoft to help organizations confidently apply generative AI at scale and positively impact their businesses while being mindful of known risks.”

After becoming an independent public firm, the alliance with Microsoft is Kyndryl’s first international strategic collaboration.

Kyndryl was spun off from technology giant IBM in 2021.