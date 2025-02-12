Lam Research, a US-based semiconductor equipment maker, is planning to invest more than $1.2bn (Rs104.2bn) in the Indian state of Karnataka in the coming years.
The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government to lease, and eventually purchase Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB)-owned land parcel in Whitefield, Bengaluru.
Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Ashwini Vaishnaw on social media platform X said: “One more milestone in our semiconductor journey: Lam Research announces major investment of over Rs10,000 cr (Rs Rs100bn) in India.”
The announcement was made during the ‘Invest Karnataka’ event, where Lam Research expressed its commitment to the region’s development.
In a LinkedIn post, Lam Research India corporate vice-president and general manager Rangesh Raghavan said: “In July 2024, Lam announced its decision to expand its supply chain to India.
“Significant progress is already made with several custom parts and high precision components made by suppliers in India passing Lam’s qualification cycle. Plans are underway to scale the India supply chain operation over the next few years to support global resilience objectives.”
The investment aligns with the Indian government’s initiatives to grow the country’s emerging chipmaking industry.
This includes a $10bn incentive package aimed at attracting semiconductor projects. The Indian Semiconductor Mission has already approved five projects, with an outlay of Rs760bn ($9.2bn).
Among the approved projects are Sanand ATMP plant by Micron Technology and India’s first commercial semiconductor fabrication facility, a joint effort by Tata Electronics and Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation in Dholera, Gujarat, with a total investment of Rs 910bn ($11bn).
Additionally, there are plans for Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facilities in Sanand, Gujarat, and Morigaon, Assam.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited will establish the Sanand OSAT facility under the Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP), with an investment of Rs75bn ($910m).
Another OSAT unit is set to be developed in Morigaon, Assam, by Tata Electronics, with an investment of Rs270bn ($3.3bn). This will be complemented by a facility by Kaynes, further expanding the semiconductor infrastructure.