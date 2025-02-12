The Indian government has already approved five semiconductor projects. Credit: IM Imagery/Shutterstock.

Lam Research, a US-based semiconductor equipment maker, is planning to invest more than $1.2bn (Rs104.2bn) in the Indian state of Karnataka in the coming years.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government to lease, and eventually purchase Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB)-owned land parcel in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Ashwini Vaishnaw on social media platform X said: “One more milestone in our semiconductor journey: Lam Research announces major investment of over Rs10,000 cr (Rs Rs100bn) in India.”

The announcement was made during the ‘Invest Karnataka’ event, where Lam Research expressed its commitment to the region’s development.

In a LinkedIn post, Lam Research India corporate vice-president and general manager Rangesh Raghavan said: “In July 2024, Lam announced its decision to expand its supply chain to India.

“Significant progress is already made with several custom parts and high precision components made by suppliers in India passing Lam’s qualification cycle. Plans are underway to scale the India supply chain operation over the next few years to support global resilience objectives.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The investment aligns with the Indian government’s initiatives to grow the country’s emerging chipmaking industry.

This includes a $10bn incentive package aimed at attracting semiconductor projects. The Indian Semiconductor Mission has already approved five projects, with an outlay of Rs760bn ($9.2bn).

Among the approved projects are Sanand ATMP plant by Micron Technology and India’s first commercial semiconductor fabrication facility, a joint effort by Tata Electronics and Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation in Dholera, Gujarat, with a total investment of Rs 910bn ($11bn).

Additionally, there are plans for Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facilities in Sanand, Gujarat, and Morigaon, Assam.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited will establish the Sanand OSAT facility under the Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP), with an investment of Rs75bn ($910m).

Another OSAT unit is set to be developed in Morigaon, Assam, by Tata Electronics, with an investment of Rs270bn ($3.3bn). This will be complemented by a facility by Kaynes, further expanding the semiconductor infrastructure.