Las Vegas Loop project leads as Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on future cities in Q3 2020 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on future cities in Q3 2020

1. Brent Toderian’s tweet on Las Vegas Loop project

Brent Toderian, a city planner and urbanist at TODERIAN UrbanWORKS, a planning and design consultancy, shared an article on how Elon Musk’s Las Vegas Loop underground public transit system might not be able to transport as many people as originally planned.

The article noted that Elon Musk recently made some public statements via twitter, which contradict with the original Loop proposal. Considering the safety of passengers and travel speed, the original 12 passenger pods will not be considered anymore, the article noted.

The article further noted that the loop can transport a maximum of five passengers via Tesla Model 3 cars, thereby reducing the capacity to nearly half of the original proposal. Scheduled to be inaugurated by January 2021, the Vegas Loop system was planned to transport people without carbon emissions.

No, it’s not. But in claiming it is, you distract decision-makers from the easier, more equitable, more sustainable, more healthy, & STAGGERINGLY less publically & individually expensive solutions THAT ACTUALLY WORK, that just require political will, as smart cities are showing. https://t.co/Z1Oy8erWQx — Brent Toderian (@BrentToderian) July 22, 2020

Username: Brent Toderian

Twitter handle: @BrentToderian

Retweets: 246

Likes: 1,107

2. Antonio Grasso’s tweet on the role of IoT in smart cities

Antonio Grasso, a digital transformation advisor, shared an article on how the internet of things (IoT) can have a profound impact on making the cities smarter. By leveraging predictive policing, real-time crime mapping and gunshot detection, IoT-enabled processes help to improve the safety level within the cities.

Further, IoT can mitigate travelling distance between the cities thereby helping the individuals to save their valuable time. The article noted that IoT can utilise a diverse set of technologies to help in disease management, and to reduce emissions and waste within the cities.

Username: Antonio Grasso

Twitter handle: @antgrasso

Retweets: 86

Likes: 106

3. Harold Sinnott’s tweet on skyscraper transformations across cities

Harold Sinnott, a social media and digital marketing consultant, shared a video that highlights different cities, which will undergo the greatest skyscraper transformations over the next five years. With 30 new skyscrapers currently under construction in Toronto, the city has now become the fourth largest in North America. Further, Melbourne has many skyscrapers currently under construction compared to any other region in Australia.

Similarly, Asia’s Shenzhen has 80 new skyscrapers, and Europe’s London has 17 more skyscrapers currently under construction. Further, the video highlighted that Lagos, Africa’s largest city and Goiania in Brazil will undergo the greatest skyline transformation by 2025.

Username: Harold Sinnott

Twitter handle: @HaroldSinnott

Retweets: 42

Likes: 60

4. Sally Eaves’ tweet on transformation in small cities

Sally Eaves, an author and advisor to IT companies, shared an article on how a research study by Hyejin Youn, an assistant professor at Kellogg School of Management, and her colleagues revealed that small cities can move towards innovation and cognitive labour when they hit a critical population of 1.2 million people.

The article noted that the large cities follow a universal pattern, which is a transition from a manual labour economy to a cognitive-based innovative economy. Small cities below the threshold of 1.2 million people cannot support a technology-based industry.

Along with the population size, identification of universal trends in urban economic growth should also be considered by the policy makers in order to establish a strong technological hub in small cities, the article highlighted.

Username: Sally Eaves

Twitter handle: @sallyeaves

Retweets: 41

Likes: 56

5. Ronald van Loon’s tweet on SkyLark Labs’ ASANA technology

Ronald van Loon, principal analyst and CEO of Intelligent World, an influencer network, shared a video on how an innovative drone-based security system called Aerial Suspicious Analysis (ASANA) can help to identify suspicious activities in large public areas.

Designed to identify suspicious entities from a distance of between 3m and 90m, this new technology was developed by SkyLark Labs. On an average, Americans and Londoners are spotted on cameras 75 and 300 times respectively per day enabling such a system to take surveillance to a new height, the video highlighted.

Username: Ronald van Loon

Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon

Retweets: 33

Likes: 56