Lenovo has launched new smart glasses aimed at improving productivity for remote workers.

Launched at this year’s virtual CES event, running from today until 14 January, the ThinkReality A3 lightweight smart glasses are designed to serve the increasingly distributed workforce as well as industrial workers.

The glasses can be used as virtual monitors and 3D visualisation for augmented reality (AR) assisted workflows and immersive training, meeting the needs of workers looking to adopt new technologies for smart collaboration.

They can be tethered to a PC or select Motorola smartphones, are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 Platform and can show up to 5 virtual displays.

The company has also launched a PC version, which allows the user to view multiple monitors and use Windows software tools and applications. The Industrial Edition can be tethered to a Motorola smartphone to be used in complex work environments such as factory floors and laboratories.

According to Lenovo, the smart glasses “fit like sunglasses”, but can be adapted to have industrial frames to be safer and more durable.

The smart glasses will be available in some markets in mid-2021.

Once predicted to become a must-have gadget, smart glasses are yet to take off on a large-scale. Google launched Google Glass in 2013, but was met with privacy and safety concerns which ultimately led to the product being limited to enterprises rather than general use in 2017.

However, last year Google announced it was acquiring smart glasses company North, suggesting it may be looking to return to the market. There have also been rumours that Apple may venture into the world of smart glasses in the future.

With the rise in remote working seeing many businesses embrace cutting edge technology, as well as the benefits smart glasses can bring to a smart factory setting, they may see an uptick in popularity in the years to come.

“The A3 is a next generation augmented reality solution – light, powerful and versatile. The smart glasses are part of a comprehensive integrated digital solution from Lenovo that includes the advanced AR device, ThinkReality software, and Motorola mobile phones. Whether working in virtual spaces or supporting remote assistance, the ThinkReality A3 enhances workers’ abilities to do more wherever they are,” said Jon Pershke, Lenovo Vice President of Strategy and Emerging Business, Intelligent Device Group.

