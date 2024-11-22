Lightning AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) development platform, has announced a $50m equity investment aimed at enhancing AI development for enterprises and developers.
The funding round was led by Cisco Investments, J.P. Morgan, K5 Global, and NVIDIA, bringing the total funding secured by Lightning AI to $103m.
Since its launch 12 months ago, Lightning AI is said to have attracted 240,000 users across 2,000 organisations.
The platform’s PyTorch Lightning framework has achieved more than 160 million downloads, the company said.
Lightning AI’s cloud-based development environments simplify AI tasks such as model finetuning, deploying, and agent building, making them as intuitive as using an iPhone.
The platform frees enterprises and developers from the complexities and costs of building AI platforms, integrating seamlessly with popular machine learning tools like OpenAI and VSCode.
Lightning AI also offers flexible pricing, including a free tier with 22 GPU hours per month and enterprise options for private cloud deployment with SOC2 and HIPAA compliance.
Lightning AI consolidates various tools into a single, multi-cloud platform, providing full, low-, and no-code solutions for training and deploying models, building intelligent agents, and hosting AI apps.
This is delivered securely on preferred cloud infrastructures, powered by NVIDIA’s latest GPUs, including H100s.
The platform enables organisations to build and deploy AI solutions in weeks rather than months, allowing for rapid iteration in the fast-evolving AI landscape.
PyTorch Lightning’s downloads demonstrate the coexistence of simplicity and flexibility, addressing developer concerns around standardised solutions.
Lightning AI founder and CEO William Falcon said: “Building your own AI platform today is like building your own Slack—it’s complex, costly, and not core to your business. The value for enterprises lies in their data, domain knowledge, and unique models—not in maintaining AI infrastructure.”
“We have thousands of developers single-handedly training and deploying models at a scale that would have required teams of developers without Lightning.”