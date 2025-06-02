The layoffs are part of workforce reductions at Microsoft, the parent company of LinkedIn. Credit: Diego Thomazini/Shutterstock.

LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned professional networking platform, has laid off 281 employees across California, according to a WARN document filed with local authorities.

The job cuts affect various roles, including engineers, and span multiple locations.

It included 159 positions in Mountain View, 60 in San Francisco, 23 in Sunnyvale, 11 in Carpinteria, and 28 remote workers based in the state.

The layoffs are part of workforce reductions at Microsoft, LinkedIn’s parent company.

Recent media reports indicated that Microsoft slashed approximately 6,000 jobs globally, including 122 positions in the Bay Area.

A WARN filing, reviewed by SF Gate, revealed that in Mountain View alone 71 software engineering roles, including staff and senior positions, have been eliminated.

Other affected roles include specialists in machine learning, DevOps, systems infrastructure, as well as deal desk strategists, product managers, and designers.

The filing does not provide details on the full scope of LinkedIn’s layoffs or the reasons behind them.

In April, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella noted that AI is responsible for writing up to 30% of the company’s code, though no direct connection to the layoffs was confirmed.

In 2023, LinkedIn laid off 716 employees, with CEO Ryan Roslansky addressing the decision in a public email. No such communication has been issued this time.

According to LinkedIn’s “About Us” page, the company employs between 18,400 and 18,500 full-time staff globally.

In November 2023, LinkedIn announced that it reached more than one billion users, as well as announcing new AI features for its paid subscribers.