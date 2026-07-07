BlueVerse RightLogic has been designed to provide a unified business-aligned perspective of enterprise cyber exposure. Credit: SuPatMaN/Shutterstock.com.

LTM, part of the Larsen & Toubro Group, has introduced BlueVerse RightLogic, a cybersecurity assessment and risk assurance framework intended to help large enterprises manage cyber risks as they expand their use of AI.

The India-based company stated that the new framework aims to assist organisations in identifying, evaluating and mitigating cyber vulnerabilities which have become increasingly significant as AI adoption accelerates.

According to LTM, the rapid development of AI has increased the potential for autonomous identification and exploitation of security flaws.

Concurrently, the company highlighted that vulnerabilities are expanding across IT infrastructure, business applications and supply chains.

As a result, concerns over cyber risk have moved up the corporate agenda, shifting from a primarily technical matter to a key issue for senior management.

BlueVerse RightLogic has been designed to provide what LTM calls a unified business-aligned perspective of enterprise cyber exposure.

The framework seeks to replace sporadic, point-in-time security assessments with a continuous, evidence-driven approach to risk management.

It incorporates an AI and cyber exposure evaluation engine as well as a structured operating model that supports clients from the assessment phase through to remediation.

Central to the system is an assessment model that covers issues such as software supply chain risks, legacy technologies, network exposure, identity and access controls, AI-specific threats and governance readiness.

LTM said the framework offers both an external view of how adversaries might target an organisation and an internal review of preparedness across human resources, business processes and technology, using a specialised focus on AI-related risks.

LTM chief growth officer Krishnan Iyer said: “AI-driven threats are autonomous, scalable and continuous, and they demand a fundamentally different approach to cybersecurity.

“With BlueVerse RightLogic, we enable organisations to quantify exposure, prioritise action and build a defensible security posture that supports safe and scalable AI adoption.”

BlueVerse RightLogic is delivered through a four-to-six-week programme that includes rapid diagnostics, in-depth assessments and a summary of findings suitable for board-level risk review, as well as a prioritised plan for remediation.

LTM said the solution also connects with a network of partners to help implement fixes across infrastructure, business applications, and open-source components. It aims to deliver faster response times, greater risk visibility, and a managed approach to AI security at enterprise scale.

In May, LTM made an offer to acquire Randstad’s technology and consulting services divisions in France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Australia.