Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform and Gemini models will aid Lumen to develop new applications. Credit: NicoElNino/Shutterstock.

Lumen Technologies has entered into a partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate its digital transformation and foster AI innovation.

This collaboration is aimed at enhancing the operational efficiency and customer experience of Lumen’s global clientele.

By leveraging Google Cloud’s advanced AI and analytics capabilities, the company plans to offer various solutions and services.

The partnership will allow Lumen to utilise Google Cloud’s infrastructure, databases, and BigQuery data and analytics platform to create the Lumen Digital Twin, driven by AI.

This tool will offer real-time insights across the company’s network, facilitating the detection and resolution of network issues before they impact customers.

In addition, Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform and Gemini models will aid Lumen to develop new applications.

These applications will be designed to optimise field operations, improve support for agents and customers, and enhance website search functionality.

Google Cloud Global Networking & Infrastructure vice-president Bikash Koley said: “We are at a pivotal moment as gen AI drives true business transformations across industries.

“Lumen is a trusted network for AI, and we are excited to partner with them to provide real-time insights and operational improvements and drive meaningful business outcomes for organizations worldwide.”

As part of the deal, Google Cloud will also expand its network capabilities using Lumen’s network. This will support the “demand growth” for Google Cloud services and AI innovations.

Lumen’s Private Connectivity Fabric will offer access to its existing fiber network while the company plans to install new fiber along existing and new routes to meet future needs.

Lumen chief technology and product officer Dave Ward said: “We’re transforming our operations top to bottom to deliver outstanding customer service and operate a more efficient business.

“Google Cloud’s expertise and AI technologies are key enablers for our company, allowing us to use our Lumen Digital Twin network technology to test new capabilities and improvements before we deploy them.”

The latest development comes after Lumen Technologies and Microsoft partnered to expand network capacity and capabilities to meet the growing demands on its data centres driven by AI.