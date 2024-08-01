Luminar Technologies, known for its lidar sensors for autonomous vehicles, has acquired the optoelectronic components and laser modules business of Gooch & Housego (G&H) to bolster its semiconductor operations, reports Reuters.
This strategic move is part of the company’s effort to extend its reach from the automotive industry into the aerospace and defence sectors.
Luminar, which is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, established its semiconductor division, Luminar Semi, in 2023.
The launch of Luminar Semi followed the acquisitions of Freedom Photonics, a laser manufacturer; Black Forest Engineering, a custom chip designer; and Optogration, a photodetector company.
Speaking to the publication, Luminar CEO Austin Russell stated that Luminar Semi is currently breaking even and it plans to further expand into aerospace and defense after acquiring the G&H unit, called EM4.
“We have now over 100 active customers and programmes across the board for Luminar Semiconductor,” the founder said.
“Companies are leveraging the same IP and technology that we had first developed for our Lidar systems for the broader sensing industry,” he added.
Lidar technology, which is integral to self-driving systems, relies on light pulses to create a three-dimensional map of the environment.
It is considered by many in the industry to be essential, particularly in low-light conditions.
Russell declined to comment on the specifics of the deal, which was finalised in March. However, G&H disclosed that it sold EM4 to a US tech company for up to $12m, though the buyer’s identity was not revealed.
Luminar’s semiconductor clients include the US Department of Defence, NASA, and various technology companies.
In other semiconductor industry news, Halo Industries, a US startup, recently secured an $80m in a Series B funding round.
The company’s laser-based tools aim to improve the efficiency, precision, and quality of silicon wafer manufacturing, which is vital for producing SiC wafers used in high-voltage power electronics.